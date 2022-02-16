  1. Economy
Brazilian Agriculture min. due in Tehran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The Brazilian Minister of Agriculture will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday evening to expand and broaden cooperation with Iran in the field of agriculture.

Tereza Cristina will visit Iran for a period of four days at the head of a delegation consisting of public and private sectors at the official invitation of the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad.

In addition to holding high-profile talks between Iranian and Brazilian ministers of agriculture, the private sectors of the two countries will discuss expanding cooperation in relevant fields.

Moreover getting acquainted with the capabilities and potentials of Iran’s agriculture industry, she will also visit the historic Iranian city of Shiraz.

