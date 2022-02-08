  1. Economy
Iran, Brazil to broaden bilateral coop. in agricultural field

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Turning to upcoming visit of Brazilian Minister of Agriculture to Iran, Chairman of Parliament Agricultural Commission said that suitable ways will be paved for two countries to expand trade especially in agricultural field.

Mohammad Javad Askari said on Tuesday Brazilian Minister of Agriculture will pay a visit to Iran on Feb. 17-19 in the current year aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

He pointed to holding a joint meeting with the Brazilian Ambassador to Iran and Chairman of Iran-Brazil Friendship Group, and stated, “In his upcoming visit to Iran, Brazilian minister is scheduled to pay a visit to the Iranian city of Shiraz.”

Given the unique capabilities and potentials of Fars province in the field of producing agricultural products, “we would try to pave suitable ways for expanding trade and economic relations with Brazil in the fields of imports and exports.”

Increasing Iran’s balance of trade with Brazil aimed at prosperity and booming economy has been cited as one of the main objectives behind the visit of the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

