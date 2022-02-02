Biden confirms 1000s of US troops to be deployed to E Europe

US President Joe Biden has formally approved additional US military deployments to eastern Europe, and the Pentagon is expected to announce Wednesday morning that the troops will deploy "in the coming days," US officials told CNN.

The deployments are a show of support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia's military moves near Ukraine, the officials said.

The Kremlin spokesman Peskov expressed concern about the unpredictability of US behavior in imposing sanctions on other countries and called for an end to Washington's provocative actions against Moscow.