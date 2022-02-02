  1. World
  2. Europe
Feb 2, 2022, 6:44 PM

Biden confirms 1000s of US troops to be deployed to E Europe

Biden confirms 1000s of US troops to be deployed to E Europe

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – President Biden has formally approved the additional deployment of around 2,000 US troops to Poland, and a few thousand more to southeastern NATO nations including Romania.

US President Joe Biden has formally approved additional US military deployments to eastern Europe, and the Pentagon is expected to announce Wednesday morning that the troops will deploy "in the coming days," US officials told CNN.

The deployments are a show of support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia's military moves near Ukraine, the officials said.

The Kremlin spokesman Peskov expressed concern about the unpredictability of US behavior in imposing sanctions on other countries and called for an end to Washington's provocative actions against Moscow.

News Code 183537
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183537/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News