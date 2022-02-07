Ukraine's military drills kicks off in Chernobyl

Following the allegation of a possible Russian attack, Ukraine has begun conducting urban warfare training drills for the national guards, nurses, and other first responders. The Ukrainian training is taking place inside the Chernobyl disaster zone, Newsweek reported.

The drills are reportedly taking place in Pripyat, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The start of the Ukrainian military exercise comes as Ukrainian newspapers make allegations about imminent Russian attacks aimed at capturing large parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine's training is happening while Russia has amassed more than 120,000 troops along Ukraine's eastern border and simultaneously conducts routine military exercises with Belarus, which borders on the northwest of Ukraine.

Oleksii Reznikov, who's the defense minister of Ukraine, said that despite his country's training in the Chernobyl zone, they don't necessarily anticipate an attack from Russia in the affected nuclear area.

The West and Kyiv have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it intends to invade neighbouring Ukraine, a purported move that has grabbed headlines for several months.

