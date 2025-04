The letter, addressed to His Excellency Seyed Ali Mousavi, Ambassador and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the IMO, expressed profound sorrow over the incident at Shahid Rajaee Port on 26 April 2025.

Dominguez, On behalf of the IMO membership, the Secretariat, and himself, extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest compassion to all those affected.

MNA/