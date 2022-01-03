Saudi-led coalition launch airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada  prov.

The series of military aggression of Saudi Arabia against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen still is ongoing, Almasirah News reported.

According to the report, Al-Sheikh and Al-Muftah areas were targeted during the artillery attacks of the Saudi coalition.

Earlier, Hisham Shara, Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government sent a letter to the incumbent chairman of the UN Security Council regarding the recent developments in the country, calling on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution in the shortest time possible for the end of war and siege against Yemen.

Yemeni official in his letter also referred to the aggressions of Saudi Arabia and its coalition against Yemenis and called on UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to protect and maintain world peace.

In this regard, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Chairman of Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee talked about a ceasefire in Yemen and stated that the Sanaa government supports the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen.

