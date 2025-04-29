Canada Liberals win election overshadowed by Trump’s threats

Canada’s Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has won the country’s federal election, Canadian media projects, following a campaign overshadowed by relentless provocations and steep trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

CNN affiliates CTV and CBC both projected that the Liberals would win enough seats to form a fourth consecutive government. But with votes still being counted, CBC News said it is too soon to say whether it will be a minority or majority government – a party needs 172 seats to form a majority.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat on Tuesday night, saying Carney had won enough seats to form a “razor thin minority government”.

Former central banker Carney, 60, has led a wave of anti-Trump sentiment since winning his party’s leadership contest in a landslide after former prime minister Justin Trudeau stepped down last month. He has rallied the public against the US president’s threats to annex the country as “the 51st state” and made the defense of Canada a central part of his platform.

