TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – On the occasion of 43rd glorious victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution in 1979, lawmakers at Iranian Parliament visted the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) and renewed their allegiance to the ideas of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, trusteeship pf Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) accompanied lawmakers during the ceremony.