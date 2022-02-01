  1. Politics
Feb 1, 2022, 10:10 AM

10-Day Dawn ceremony kick off at Imam Khomeini mausoleum

10-Day Dawn ceremony kick off at Imam Khomeini mausoleum

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The Ten-Day Dawn ceremony, which marks the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, kicked off on Tuesday at the Mausoleum of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The special ceremonies of Bahman 12, marking the 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, started at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, southern Tehran province, on Tuesday with the massive participation of enthusiast people from all walks of life, esteemed families of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and a number of state and military official.

Motorized parade of the Armed Forces, Basij Resistance Forces and their symbolic parade on the route of Imam Khomeini (RA) from Mehrabad Airport to Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in 1978  are among the programs that will be held on Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies. 

More than 2,000 journalists, cameramen and photographers cover the Bahman 12 ceremonies in Tehran and all the provinces of the country.

MA/5413878

News Code 183484
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183484/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News