Iran's maximum resistance triumphed over US maximum pressure

Speaking on Wednesday morning in the ceremony of renewing allegiance to the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the days of the 10-Day Dawn celebration and the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying, "Trusting in God and involving people were two important principles in the peaceful movement of the great Imam and the interpretation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to religious democracy is the expression of the fact that people are central to the Islamic system."

The President pointed out, "The Late Imam [Khomeini]'s view of the people was not a ceremonial and political view, but he believed in the presence, participation and power of the people."

Referring to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the meeting with economic agents, he said, "When the Americans officially declare to the failure of their maximum pressure policy against Iran, this is a victory for our nation and it shows that the maximum resistance has triumphed over the maximum pressure."

