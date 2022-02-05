US failed to abide by its commitments: IWF spox

Late last week, after many ups and downs regarding the Iranian national wrestling team's trip to the United States, this trip was canceled due to the non-issuance of visas for six wrestlers of the 20-member Iranian team.

As a matter of fact, this visit had been raised with the official invitation of US wrestling authorities and was eventually canceled due to breach of their promise and non-compliance with their invitation.

In this regard, Mohammad Ebrahim Emami Spokesman for Iranian Wrestling Federation expounded on details of canceling trip of Iran’s national wrestling team to the United States and stated that officials of US wrestling authorities have long offered Iran an official invitation to hold a friendly match in Texas but finally, they did not grant visas to six members of the team.

The Iranian and the US wrestling teams were supposed to take part in an exhibition meet in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 12.

Head of Iranian Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir said the US government has not issued visas due to non-sporting reasons and invited the US wrestling team to travel to Iran for the match.

