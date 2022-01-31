UN chief appreciates Iran generosity towards Afghans

“I will never forget the generosity of countries like Pakistan and Iran, which — for decades — have hosted millions of Afghans in need,” the UN chief said at a Security Council debate on Afghanistan earlier this week, Dawn reported.

“At this moment, we need the global community — and this Council — to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiraling any further,” he added.

The UN chief also addressed this issue in his speech, underlining the need to “jump-start” Afghanistan’s economy through increased liquidity.

“We must pull the economy back from the brink. This means finding ways to free-up frozen currency reserves and re-engage Afghanistan’s Central Bank,” he said.

Guterres suggested suspending the rules and conditions that constrict not only Afghanistan’s economy but the United Nations’ life-saving operations as well.

