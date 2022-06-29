Sardasht Chemical weapons victims remembered in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony was held at Sacred Defense Garden Museum on Wednesday concurrent with the anniversary of brutal chemical bombing of Sardasht by the Iraqi Ba'athist regime in 1987.

The Conference was held in the presence of Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization Gholamreza Jalali.

Iraq bombarded Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province with chemical weapons on June 28, 1987, killing over 1,000 and injuring over 8,000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.