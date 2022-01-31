Oman stood by Syria during anti-terror fight: Mekdad

Foreign and Expatriates Minister of Syria Faisal Mekdad made the remarks upon receiving Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, who arrived at Damascus International Airport on Monday morning, SANA reported.

In a statement to journalists after the arrival of Al Busaidi, Mikdad added “We used to meet in Muscat and now we receive in Damascus our brothers from the Sultanate with open hearts and open minds…Relations between our two brotherly countries have been continuous and have not been severed for many years, and I will not limit this to the beginning of the crisis in Syria.”

Mekdad indicated that the Sultanate has stood by Syria in its stance against terrorism.

Al Busaidi, for his part, expressed happiness with being in ancient Damascus.

The Omani FM also said that “I do not consider myself as a guest, but here in my country… We look forward to meeting with the brothers, exchanging views and discussing what we can work on within the framework of developing bilateral relations and cooperation between our two countries in all economic, commercial and scientific fields.”

In response to a question, Al-Busaidi said, “All the Arab brothers always look forward to meeting with Syria and the return of Arab cohesion to its normal status..."

KI/PR