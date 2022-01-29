Emirati mercenaries to withdraw from Yemen's Shabwah

Issuing an announcement, the Giants Brigades group stated that its forces are withdrawing from the Yemeni Province of Shabwah, returning to their previous positions.

The Yemeni envoy to Iran made the remarks in this regard, saying that the UAE's retreat is nothing more than a deception, Sabreen News reported.

No retreatments of UAE mercenaries were yet seen on the ground, the Yemeni envoy said, adding that the case of the captives, the payment of compensation, and the lifting of the siege of Yemen must be resolved in the first place.

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched heavy airstrikes on sensitive areas in the UAE last Monday. Subsequently, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces advised the participants at the Dubai "Expo" to leave the aggressive country as the country could not be safe after the continuation of the aggression.

Recently, Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that If the aggressor countries want the Yemeni attacks to stop, they first must stop their aggression and make peace.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

MP/FNA14001108000625