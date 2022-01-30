  1. World
1 child killed, 3 injured in Saudi attack on Al Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – One child was killed and three others were injured in an attack by Saudi mercenaries as well as the explosion of a mine in al-Hudaydah province.

A security source in Yemen said that two children were injured in a landmine explosion on Saturday in At Tuhayta city. According to the source, the landmine had been left by Saudi aggressors in the area.

The security source noted that another child was killed and another one was injured in a Saudi attack in the same city.

The source condemned the continued attack by mercenaries on citizens and residential areas as well as the silence of the international community and the United Nations in this regard.

