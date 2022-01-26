UAE should expect bigger attacks if invading Yemen continues

Advisor to the Yemeni Prime Minister Hamid Abdul Qader Antar made the remarks on UAE aggression in Yemen, Al Mayadeen reported.

Abdul Qader stated that Emiratis should expect bigger attacks from Yemenis if they don't stop invading the country.

Citing that the blood of Yemenis is not worthless, he said that Saudi Arabia and UAE can't shed their blood and not pay the price.

Currently, the UAE is implementing the American-Zionist project in the region, Abdul Qader said, adding that more attacks will be carried out in UAE if they don't stop the aggression in Yemen.

Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf also made the remarks in this regard, saying that despite the fact that some countries have condemned the Yemeni "operation Storm-2", the world has realized that the country's response to the aggressors is legitimate, Al Masirah reported.

Sharaf went on to say that the countries which condemned the Yemeni operation have the same interests as the aggressors, adding that Yemen does not and would not consider these condemnations as a matter.

If the aggressor countries want the Yemeni attacks to stop, they first must stop their aggression and make peace, he continued.

Reacting to the requests made by several American states on including Ansarullah in the list of terrorist groups, Sharaf stated that the terrorists are the ones who have been besieging and killing Yemeni people during the past 7 years (referring to the Saudi-led coalition).

Recently, The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that during “Operation Storm-2”, the Yemeni Army and the country's popular committees targetted sensitive positions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with rockets and UAVs in response to recent Saudi and UAE aggression against the Yemenis.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

