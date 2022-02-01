Rev. anniv. rallies to be held in drive-in format: minister

Omicron has risen in the country and one of the important factors behind this surge in the number of Omicron cases is the negligence of health-related instructions, according to the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi on Tuesday.

The minister's comments come despite earlier this week's announcement that the Revolution anniversary rallies will be held with the participation of people rallying in streets across the cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Vahidi said Tuesday that the decision to allow the people to attend in the rallies in the streets will be up to the National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus.

The health ministry of Iran reported 50 new death as a result of the Covid-19 on Tuesday in the past 24 hours since Monday and more than 35,000 new cases of infection with the virus.

