  1. Iran
Feb 1, 2022, 7:31 PM

Rev. anniv. rallies to be held in drive-in format: minister

Rev. anniv. rallies to be held in drive-in format: minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Amid rising daily cases of the Covid-19 in Iran, the interior minister Ahmad Vahidi said Tuesday that drive-in rallies will be held to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Omicron has risen in the country and one of the important factors behind this surge in the number of Omicron cases is the negligence of health-related instructions, according to the Iranian interior minister Ahmad Vahidi on Tuesday.

The minister's comments come despite earlier this week's announcement that the Revolution anniversary rallies will be held with the participation of people rallying in streets across the cities in the country. 

Meanwhile, Vahidi said Tuesday that the decision to allow the people to attend in the rallies in the streets will be up to the National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus.

The health ministry of Iran reported 50 new death as a result of the Covid-19 on Tuesday in the past 24 hours since Monday and more than 35,000 new cases of infection with the virus.

KI

News Code 183504
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183504/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News