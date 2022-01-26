Over 90,000 foreign students study in Iran: minister

Speaking to the Iranian media, the Iranian science minister Mohammad Ali Zolfigol said that 90,000 foreign students are studying at Iranian universities.

Meanwhile, deputy science minister Salar Amoli said that the increase in the number of foreign students is due to the increase in the rankings of the Iranian universities on the international stage anf the high quality of the studies in Iran.

The deputy minister said that more than 40 Iranian universities rank high among good universities in the world.

Most of the students are from neighboring and Muslim countries who are studying different majors at the Iranian colleges and universities in the Persian language.

It was expected in Iran's Sith 5-year Development Plan that the number of foreign students studying in Iran had to increase to 75,000, while the current figure is 15,000 above the expectations.

KI/YJC