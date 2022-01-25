Americans need to lift sanctions before call for direct talks

Addressing the noble nation of the country in a live TV speech on Tuesday night, President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that his administration is pursuing a balanced foreign policy in international ties with other countries.

Turning to the development of Iran’s relations with China and Russia, he said that his administration took giant strides in international policy but such policy has not been balanced in all areas.

The country has not progressed optimally in trade and economic fields and much efforts must be done in order to realize objectives of the country in trade and economic field, the president added.

He then pointed to the trade relations between Iran and Russia and stated that bilateral trade between the two countries could increase from the current $3 billion to $10 billion since the two countries enjoy high capability and potentials to enhance their mutual trade.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi referred to talks underway between Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany in Austrian capital of Vienna and said that Iran is seeking the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US against the country.

Under the current situation, establishing relations and interaction with neighboring countries such as Russia has been put atop agenda of the current administration, he underlined.

In response to a question about his recent visit to the Russian Federation, President Raeisi stated that country’s look to the East policy will strengthen political relations of Iran with other countries.

Regarding the Vienna talks, Iran is pursuing thwarting all sanctions imposed against the country and removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States, he said, adding that 13th government is making its utmost effort to establish amiable relations with all countries in the world.

Those countries which want to establish relations with Iran, “We will welcome it wholeheartedly,” Raeisi emphasized.

Turning to his historic visit to the Russian Federation and high welcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin from this visit, President Raeisi stated, “During the meeting which was lasted for three hours, important bilateral and regional issues were discussed with a focus on the interests of the two nations.”

He said that the Americans had offered direct talks with Iran for a long time, and stressed that they should first lift the oppressive sanctions imposed on the Iranian people, then they can talk about direct talks.

The president also underlined that while his administration will continue talks to remove the sanctions/ it has not linked the economy with the negotations.

MA