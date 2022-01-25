President Raeisi to address nation live tonight

President Ebrahim Raeisi is to elaborate on current issues, internal affairs and foreign policy of the government.

This is the fourth time that Raeisi is talking to the people on TV since he assumed the presidency in mid-August.

Recently, the Iranian President paid a visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his visit to Moscow, Raeisi met with the President of Russia in the Kremlin and delivered a speech at the State Duma of Russia.

He also received an honorary doctorate from Moscow State University and addressed the professors and students of the university.

The President also met with Iranian nationals and businessmen residing in Russia.

MA