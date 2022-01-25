Changes in US negotiating team at Vienna talks not new

Reports on the dispute and a change in the US negotiating team in Vienna has been released since yesterday but according to the Mehr correspondent, the disputes and the return of a number of members of the American delegation are not a new issue and dates back to December (early in the seventh round of talks).

The purpose of the United States in releasing this news at this time is merely propaganda, and there have been no changes in its policy of lifting the oppressive sanctions against Iran.

Despite acknowledging the failure of their illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people, the Americans have so far taken no positive steps to prove their goodwill and are simply seeking to cover up their inaction by raising such issues in the media.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgement of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is not important at all.

Iran says the US sanctions need to be removed in a verifiable manner. It also says Washington should provide guarantees that it will not pull out again.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital of Vienna on December 27 and the negotiators are busy turning ideas into words and sentences.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

