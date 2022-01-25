  1. World
Jan 25, 2022

Israeli regime chief to visit UAE next week

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The head of the Israeli regime Herzog announced on Tuesday that he will pay a visit to UAE next week and will meet the crown prince.

The head of the Israeli regime Isaac Herzog will fly to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, marking the first-ever official visit by an Israeli regime's head to the Persian Gulf state, Israeli regime's media said on Tuesday.

Herzog was invited for the two-day visit by Abu Dhabi’s powerful Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, known colloquially as MBZ and seen as the UAE’s de facto ruler.

Herzog is slated to meet with bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Dubai ruler Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, senior government officials, and members of the Jewish community in the tiny state.

The Israeli regime has normalized ties with a bunch of Arab rulers despite condemnation from the people of those countries. 

The UAE capital of Abu Dhabi was hit by Yemeni airstrikes last week. The Yemenis vowed that if the tiny Persian Gulf state does not end its US-Israeli-backed aggression against Yemen, it will receive more painful attacks. The Israeli regime declared its support for Abu Dhabi amid the Yemeni retaliatory attacks. 

