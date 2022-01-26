UAE envoy stresses easing tensions with neighbors

Nana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE envoy to the UN made the remarks during an interview held in United Nations.

According to the "arabi21.com" website, she said that the UAE over the past year or two has focused on ways to reduce tensions in the region and reduce conflicts to take into account the positions of all the various actors in the region and their partners.

This is while the UAE along with Riyadh are waging a war and a blockade on Yemen since 2015.

The diplomat also claimed that Abu Dhabi will continue the path of diplomacy and détente while it preserves the right to defend itself against attacks.

The UAE’s ambassador further called on the United States to support Abu Dhabi to confront with Yemen’s missile strikes.

She went on to claim that the United Arab Emirates is taking part in Saudi-led coalition to defend itself and to put pressure on Ansarullah to resolve the crisis through political means.

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched heavy airstrikes on sensitive areas in the UAE last Monday. Subsequently, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces advised the participants at the Dubai "Expo" to leave the aggressive country as the country could not be safe after the continuation of the aggression.

