Iran FM meets EU Special envoy for Persian Gulf region

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The visiting EU Special Representative to the Persian Gulf region met with the Iranian top diplomat in Tehran on Sunday.

EU Special Representative to the Persian Gulf region, Di Maio paid a visit to Tehran on Sunday.

During his visit, Maio attended a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In recent days, the newly appointed EU Special Representative for the Persian Gulf region, met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to the UAE from 5 to 7 September.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio discussed the friendly relations between the EU and the UAE, exploring opportunities for further cooperation across various sectors, including economics, trade, investment, energy, and climate.

