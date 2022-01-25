Togo FM calls on Iranian companies to invest in his country

In a meeting with the visiting the Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian noted the importance of exchanges of visits by officials of the two countries in developing bilateral relations and the serious intention of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand all-out relations with African countries.

Explaining Iran's achievements in various fields and the capabilities of Iranian companies in the fields of economy, science, technology and health, Amir-Adbollahian emphasized Tehran's readiness to cooperate with Togo in these fields.

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dusi, for his part, thanked the Iranian side for the invitation and announced his country's readiness to expand bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

Dussey invited Iranian companies to participate in his country's development program and related projects, enumerating work areas such as education, health and energy.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on the establishment of a joint working committee, the possibility of establishing embassies in the two capitals and the exchange of trade delegations.

The Togolese Foreign Minister invited Dr. Amir Abdullahian to visit Lomé, which was accepted by the Iranian side.

KI