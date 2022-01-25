FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Togolese counterpart in Tehran

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey has arrived at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The visiting Togolese diplomat also met with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday.

"Tehran seeks comprehensive development of relations with African countries, including Togo, to serve the common interest of the two nations," said President Raeisi in this meeting.

Throughout history, Westerners have mainly sought to colonize and exploit the African continent, and today they are pursuing their desires and interests in various forms, he said, noting, "The efforts of the people of this continent to maintain their independence are valuable and their success depends on the emphasis on national and cultural identity and resistance to extravagance".

The President stated, "African countries have the necessary capacities for development and prosperity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, progress, and welfare of the African people".

The Foreign Minister of Togo Robert Dussey also stressed that his country wants to establish wide-ranging and comprehensive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, "Lomé trusts Tehran's approaches in the development process of relations, and hopes that the policies of development of economic cooperation with Africa boost through mutual partnership".

Condemning the West's tough sanctions against independent states and nations, the Togolese Foreign Minister stressed, "We seek joint cooperation with Iran to activate our capabilities in the mutual interest".

