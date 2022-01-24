  1. Politics
President Raeisi:

Tehran attaches great importance to relations with Africa

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – President Raeisi has met with new ambassadors of Algeria, Brunei, and Togo to receive their credentials.

In the meeting with the new ambassador of Algeria to Tehran, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with the North African country.

Raeisi pointed to the glorious resistance of the Algerian people against French colonization during the struggle for independence in the middle of the 20th century and said that the colonialists have never given up their colonial spirit and are always pursuing their colonial goals with a new approach, and of course, the Algerian people always maintain their spirit of resistance.

Also in another meeting with the new ambassador of Brunei, the president said that Iran seeks to expand relations and engagement with all countries, especially neighboring and Muslim countries.

Moreover, Raeisi told the new Togo ambassador to Tehran that strengthening relations with African countries will be pursued more seriously and vigorously, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence and progress of the African people.

