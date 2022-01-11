Futsal planet nominates 11 Iranians as top sportspersons

The Iranian candidates nominated by the Futsal Planet website as the bests in futsal in the world in 2021 are as follows:

In the top national teams’ section in 2021, the Iranian national futsal team ranked among the top 10 teams in the world.

Seyed Mohammad Nazem Al-Sharia, the head coach of the Iranian national team, has been named the best head coach of the national teams in 2021. In the top men's clubs’ section in 2021, Mes Sungun Varzaghan FSCwas named as one of the 10 announced candidates.

Iranian Palayesh Naft Abadan Club is among the top women's clubs in 2021.

In the best club coaches’ section in 2021, Ahmad Baghbanbashi, the former head coach of Mes Sungun Varzaghan FSC team, who won the Premier League with the team, is among the top 19 nominated options.

In the category of the best young player in 2021, Salar Aghapour, a player of the Iranian national team, is being nominated among the best young players in the world.

In the top female players' section in 2021, there is Soheila Malmoli Tarazi player in the women's national team.

Asghar Hassanzadeh, the captain of the Iranian national futsal team, has been included among the nominees for the best male player in 2021.

In the top referee’s section in 2021, the name of our country's international referee Gelareh Nazemi, who whistled for the first time in the refereeing team of the World Cup final match, has been included.

Moreover, Farzaneh Tavassoli, the national futsal player of Iran, is among the top female goalkeepers in the world in 2021. Alireza Samimi, the national futsal player of Iran is among the candidates of the top goalkeepers in the men's section in 2021.

JB/5397025