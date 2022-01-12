Vahid Shamsaei to coach Iranian national futsal team

The Football Federation presiding board held a meeting on Wednesday to make the decisions on who to lead the Iranian national men's and junior futsal teams.

The presiding board picked the former captain of the national men's futsal team Vahid Shamsaei as the new head coach of the men's national team, replacing Mohammad Nazemasharieh.

This would be Shamsaei's first experience in coaching at the national level.

Vahid Shamsaei is an Iranian professional futsal coach and former player. He was a key player in the former Iranian men's futsal team and he scored 392 goals in international matches. Shamsaei has been named AFC Futsal Player of the Year on three occasions. He has also won eight AFC Futsal Championships with Iran.

The national Iranian futsal team is standing in 7th place in the world rankings released recently by FIFA.

MP/5398146