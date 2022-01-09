4 Iranians rank among best in world of futsal

Palayesh Naft Abadan is nominated to receive the title of the Best Women's Club in the World, according to the "futsalplanet.com".

Also, Narges Alvani from Palayesh Naft Abadan is among the nominees for the title of the Best Women's Club Coach in the World.

Farzaneh Tavasoli Sis from Fc Saipa Tehran is also nominated for Best Women's Goalkeeper in the World.

Alireza Samimi from Iranian Mes Sungun Varzaghan FSC has been nominated for the Best Men's Goalkeeper in the World nominees.

The UMBRO Futsal Awards are the annual awards to celebrate the best characters of international futsal. They are presented since the year 2000 by FutsalPlanet.

MP