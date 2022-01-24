2 Iranian players test positive for Covid-19 before Iraq game

According to sports media reports, Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi will be barred from the match against Iraq for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Jan. 27, 2022 after they were reported to have tested positive for the Covid-19 on Monday.

Two Iraqi players are also reported to have tested positive for the virus, which has sparked the criticism of the Iraqi side.

Kamal Kamiabi Nia will fill in for Nourollahi while Azoun's substitute is yet to be announced.

Nourollahi plays for Emirati Shabab Al-Ahli Club while Azmoun has just signed a contract with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen to move from Russian Zenit.

It has also been reported that some other Iranian players such as Mehdi Taremi, who plays for Porto, have faced troubles in returning to the country to take part at the team's training session on time due to heavy snow and the cancellation of flights at Turkish Istanbul airports.

The match will be held in Tehran's Grand Azadi Stadium with 10,000 fans allowed to watch it in the stadium, including 2,000 Iranian women as the Covid-19 related restrictions in Iran ease.

KI