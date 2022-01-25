  1. World
Death toll of Saudi attacks on Yemen's Saada reach 91

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The Yemeni Minister of health and population said that the death toll of the Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on a prison in the northern city of Saada has risen to 91.

Taha Ahmed Al-Mutawakil made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that 236 people also were injured in the coalition's airstrike on the prison.

The spokesman of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Nasr al-Shammary stated that these incidents are a crime against humanity and a massacre.

It is the natural and legitimate right of the Yemenis to defend themselves and respond to any aggressions imposed by other countries, al-Shammary added.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, in a bid to bring the ousted and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

