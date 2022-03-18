Aircraft plant near Lviv airport attacked in W Ukraine

Blasts were heard at about 6 am local time on Friday, preceded by the sound of air-raid sirens, as a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising in the sky.

Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said the civilian airport had not been hit and that authorities were assessing the situation and would issue updates.

Emergency vehicles raced to the scene, while motorists were turned away at checkpoints, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

The Ukrainian air force said the aircraft repair plant was struck by cruise missiles fired from the direction of the Black Sea and that other Russian missiles were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses before reaching their target.

The plant was not in operation at the time of the attack and so far no casualties have been reported, Sadovy said.

