Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 19

Arman-e Melli:

Yemen-UAE dispute has nothing to do with Iran

Asia:

Snow blankets most parts of Iran

Ebtekar:

Raeisi's strategic visit to Russia

Heavy snowfall continues in Iran

Etemad:

Kremlin to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi

Etela'at:

Bilateral coop. of Tehran-Moscow in political, economic, military fileds

Javan:

Raeisi's meeting with Putin to be turning point in Iran-Russia relations

Shargh:

President Raeisi to visit Putin today

Kayhan:

Evolving in partnership: Raeisi in Russia

Yemen retaliation puts UAE in its place

