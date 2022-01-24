Shamkhani stresses need for balanced foreign policy

In a tweet on Monday, Ali Shamkhani Iran’s Secretary of Supreme National Security Council criticized the previous administration's foreign policy under former President Hassan Rouhani for being too much focused on relations with Europe and wrote, “The strategy of balancing foreign relations will continue powerfully.”

“Moscow, Beijing & Vienna play a complementary role in securing #Iran's national interests," the SNSC secretary added.

The top Iranian security official also noted, "The artificial dichotomies between Ground and Diplomacy either it is Look-to East or Look-to-West are wrong perceptions that used to limit the functioning of the foreign policy in the past,” he added.

MA/