Jan 14, 2022, 11:02 AM

Iran no longer has concerns over oil sales: Raeisi

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi says that while his administration wants to make sure the sanctions are lifted, it has no worries over the sale of oil anymore.

"Although the pursuit of the removal of the sanctions is seriously on the agenda of the government, in the 13th government, the efforts to neutralize the sanctions have not been linked to negotiations, so that today, while being under the sanctions as in the past, our oil sales have increased so much that we no longer have worries," President Ebrahim Raeisi wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter account on Friday. 

Meanwhile, the president added that the oil revenues are returning to the country.

The tweet comes a day after Raeisi said on a visit to southern Hormozgan province that the oil exports have increased by 40% under his adminstration which took office last summer and the oil revenues are returning to the country.

