Tehran announces readiness to host 10th World Tourism Conf.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, Alireza Zakani announced that Tehran Municipality is ready to host the 10th World Tourism Conference.

During the meeting held a meeting on Tuesday with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in Spain’s capital of Madrid, which is hosting the 24th session of the agency’s General Assembly, Iranian Ambassador to Madrid Hassan Qashqavi submitted Zakani’s letter to the UNWTO chief.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Shalbafian, who was also present in the meeting, outlined Tehran’s latest plans to develop its tourism industry, saying the country’s new administration attaches special significance to this sector.

ZZ/IRN84561310