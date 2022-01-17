Weakness of Washington being felt by Russia, China leaders

The specter of a possible "Russian invasion" in Ukraine has been in the international focus since October. The West accused Russia of a military build-up near the Ukrainian border, threatening another batch of sanctions, despite Kremlin repeatedly stating it has no plans to attack any state, while it is free to move troops within its own territory, Sputnik reported.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with CNN Sunday that the United States and Russia are once again in a state of "cold war".

Michael McCaul also spoke in favor of more arms sales to Ukraine. “I would recommend — I talked to Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman prior to her negotiations — that you have to put things on the table like sanctions. You have to talk about more arms sales, weapon sales to Ukraine."

According to the lawmaker, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has made world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping "all view that as a moment of weakness."

When asked by the host whether the current state of US relations with Russia is reminiscent of the years of the Cold War, McCaul responded, "I do. I do because I think Putin again smells weakness here."

RHM/PR