Iran agreement with China 'strategic achievement': Shamkhani

The implementation of the 25-year agreement between Iran and China, the world's second-largest economy is a strategic achievement for Tehran as Washington continues to pursue unilateralism and continued pressure to exclude Iran from economic engagement with the world, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

Iran and China signed a landmark 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in March 2021 in defiance of the US unilateral sanctions to strengthen the long-standing economic and political alliance.

This comprehensive strategic partnership agreement sets the outlines of the two countries’ cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years. The deal also paves the way for Iran’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project stretching from East Asia to Europe.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who traveled to China on Thursday as head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi said that a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed with China will be a “win-win” for both nations since it serves the interests of both sides.

RHM/