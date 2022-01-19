2,000 women to see Iran's qualifying matches at stadium

During the meeting, the number of spectators was also discussed due to FIFA's requirement regarding the participation of women in stadiums and the possible attendance of FIFA’s President Infantino to check if FIFA’s instructions are respected.

The participants in the meeting also stressed that the instructions given by the National Task Force For Fighting Covid-19 have to be respected by the fans in the stadiums.

According to what was decided in the meeting, it is scheduled to sell 10,000 tickets for each match and to allocate 8,000 tickets to men and the rest 2,000 tickets to women so the two competitions will be held at Azadi Stadium with the participation of both male and female spectators.

