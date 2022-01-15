Sports events can be held with limited number of fans

Speaking on Saturday at a meeting of the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus, President Ebrahim Raeisi said, "Sports competitions and exhibitions should be with strict observance of health protocols and the limited number of attendees."

The president ordered the ministries to take the necessary measures to make sure health protocols are observed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The President stressed the importance of observing health protocols by the people and authorities in the public transportation sector.

Appreciating the support of the people and the efforts of all those involved, especially the health sector, Raeisi said, "Maintaining and improving the existing conditions requires the observance of all health protocols, along with strict supervision by the relevant agencies."

The president also stressed the need to inform the public in a timely manner with respect to the pandemic and said, "Information on issues related to coronavirus should be done only through the spokesman of the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus and no one should cause anxiety in the society by presenting personal opinions in the national media as a specialist."

