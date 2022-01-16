Implementing 25-yr Iran-China deal deadline for Vienna talks

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Ahmad Amirabadi said that the implementation of a 25-year deal between Tehran and Beijing is in fact a deadline for the West in talks with Iran in order to clarify the fate of the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions as soon as possible.

He called the 25-year Iran-China agreement ‘a factor in regional coordination in the Asian continent’ and stated that this agreement is an important step that will lead to Chinese investment in Iran and expansion of regional ties.

Amirabadi went on to say that investing in road, sea, rail and air transportation sectors and also military industries are of the important points of this strategic agreement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the US hostility toward between Iran and China and said that the United States seeks to undermine the economy of Iran and China and this issue can be a factor in strengthening the Iran-China agreement and also a solution to get rid of the US mischief in the region.

The strategy of the 13th government under President Raeisi is to take advantage of the high potentials of regional and neighboring countries, he said, adding that Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will strengthen relations between Iran, Iraq, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

In addition, negotiations are underway between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Iran’s relations with Qatar and Oman is also expanding, Chairman of Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group added.

