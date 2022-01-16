Iran-China 25-year deal enjoying ‘win-win’ approach

In an interview with the Chinese CGTN TV channel, Amir-Abdollahian who had traveled to the Chinese capital of Beijing on Thursday to meet and hold talks with his counterpart Wang Yi said that various issues including implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership deal, regional and international developments, as well as Vienna talks, were discussed in meeting with Chinese foreign minister.

The 25-year strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries will be implemented with a "win-win" approach, he added.

Referring to the start of the implementation of the Iran-China 25-year cooperation deal during his visit to Beijing, the minister said that Iran and China will benefit from the interest of the agreement.

Amir-Abdollahian also considered China as one of the active parties in the Vienna talks which has played a constructive and supportive role in backing Iran's peaceful nuclear rights and always stressed the need to remove oppressive sanctions against Iran.

