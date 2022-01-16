Ministries in talks with Chinese to implement 25-year deal

Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khandouzi pointed to the announcement by the Iranian foreign minister's statement that implementation of the 25 strategic partnership between Iran and China has begun and said on Sunday that the implementation the 25-year long-term memorandum requires deals at lower levels at the level of ministries and economic sectors.

"Now, each one of the ministries such as industry, energy, oil, ministries, have entered into negotiations with the Chinese side in areas related to them, in order to reach shared contracts," the conomy minister said

Khandouzi added after the beginning of these contracts the anticipated investment and growth will become a reality.

"To my knowledge, these deals have not yet reached the stage of final conclusion and implementation, and this issue required the initial negotiations that were made during FM Amir-Abdollahian's recent visit to China and the talks he had with his Chinese counterpart."

