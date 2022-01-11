Amir-Abdollahian's visit to china of great importance: envoy

“The foreign ministers of Iran and China have met regularly over the years. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the Iran-China 25-year partnership document during his visit to Iran at the beginning of the Iranian year, and during Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to China this week, various issues will be discussed which are of great importance in the current situation," Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in a tweet, referring to Amir-Abdollahian's upcoming trip to China.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran for China at the invitation of his counterpart and will discuss various issues one of which is the comprehensive plan of 25-year cooperation.

Khatibzadeh also pointed to the Amir-Abdollahian’s diverse agenda and said that various topics are being pursued in the same framework.

JB/IRN84609205