Amir-Abdollahian's visit to china of great importance: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to China said that the upcoming visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to China is of great importance in the current situation. 

“The foreign ministers of Iran and China have met regularly over the years. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the Iran-China 25-year partnership document during his visit to Iran at the beginning of the Iranian year, and during Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to China this week, various issues will be discussed which are of great importance in the current situation," Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in a tweet, referring to Amir-Abdollahian's upcoming trip to China.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran for China at the invitation of his counterpart and will discuss various issues one of which is the comprehensive plan of 25-year cooperation.

Khatibzadeh also pointed to the Amir-Abdollahian’s diverse agenda and said that various topics are being pursued in the same framework.

