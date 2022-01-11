FM Amir-Abdollahian to meet Chinese counterpart on Friday

At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit China on January 12 and 14, respectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, GTGN reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran for China at the invitation of his counterpart and will discuss various issues one of which is the comprehensive plan of 25-year cooperation. He further noted that the MoU will be executed by various private and governmental sectors.

Khatibzadeh also pointed to the Amir-Abdollahian’s diverse agenda and said that various topics are being pursued in the same framework.

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh also tweeted on Tuesday that the upcoming visit of Iranian foreign minister's visit to China is of great importance in the current situation.

