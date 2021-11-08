Gelareh Nazemi nominated for IFFHS Women's World Best Referee

"At the end of the month of November, the IFFHS will announce the Awards 2021 winners in all categories," IFFHS official website reported.

Other nominees were, Anastasia Pustovoitova (Russia), Stéphanie Frappart (France), Esther Staubli (Switzerland), Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine), Shona Shukrula (Netherlands), Edina Alves Batista (Brazil), Mariana de ALMEIDA (Argentina), Valeria PALMA (Chile), Karen Diaz Medina (Mexico), and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA).

Nazemi had earlier been nominated for the Futsal Referee of the Year Award 2019. She had also been shortlisted with nine other leading referees to receive the best referee award in the world.

