Jan 17, 2022, 3:00 AM

Industry minister:

Iran’s exports value top $40bn in in first 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that country’s export value has exceeded $40 billion since the beginning of the current year in 1400 (started March 21, 2021) up to the present time (Jan. 15, 2022).

Speaking at a meeting on Sunday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade put the country’s exports value last year in 1399 (ended March 20, 2021) at $35 billion.

He said that Iran exported more than $40 billion worth of products overseas since the outset of the current year up to the present time, expandable to $45 billion before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2022).

With Almighty God's help, country’s exports will boom next year (to start March 21, 2022), the minister emphasized.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
