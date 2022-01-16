Iran’s exports value top $40bn in in first 9 months

Speaking at a meeting on Sunday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade put the country’s exports value last year in 1399 (ended March 20, 2021) at $35 billion.

He said that Iran exported more than $40 billion worth of products overseas since the outset of the current year up to the present time, expandable to $45 billion before termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2022).

With Almighty God's help, country’s exports will boom next year (to start March 21, 2022), the minister emphasized.

