Bandar Lengeh's exports to PG littoral states hit $2.755bn

Nasser Norouzi the Director General of West Hormozgan Customs said on Saturday and added that more than 2,049,000 tons of products, valued at $2.755 billion, have been exported from Bandar Lengeh to the Persian Gulf littoral states from March 21, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, dried nuts, plastic and metal products, construction materials, bitumen, oil and petrochemical products were of the main products exported to the Persian Gulf littoral states from Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan province, he added.

He went on to say that the volume of products exported from Bandar Lengeh to the neighboring countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Persian Gulf littoral states registered a 145 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 66,000 tons of products, valued at above $157 million, have been imported through Bandar Lengeh Customs, showing an 85% increase in value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Norouzi opined.

